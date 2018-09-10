Home States Karnataka

D K Shivakumar rushes to Delhi, to meet Congress legal eagles

According to sources close to Shivakumar, he is expected to meet senior Congress leaders and legal experts within the party Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to seek advice.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

D K Shivakumar

Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress strongman and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar tried to put up a brave front on Sunday in the wake of speculations of Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing an FIR any time against him in the economic offences case. “I am clean, I am not a criminal. I have seen many a battle and will come out unscathed in this one too,” Shivakumar asserted before he left for New Delhi to discuss with his party high command and legal experts on his future course of action.

Referring to the speculations, he said, “I have not violated any law and have not received any notice from ED so far. I have no illegal assets. I have two houses in Delhi. I have come to Bengaluru to make it big in politics. I too am adept in playing political games. Politics in not football, it is chess.”

According to sources close to Shivakumar, he is expected to meet senior Congress leaders and legal experts within the party Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to seek advice.In the morning, he held discussions with his legal advisers and auditors amid reports of possible summons for questioning or even arrest in the case related to the seizure of `8.5 crore cash from four premises in Delhi during the August 2017 Income Tax raids.

Though Shivakumar was scheduled to travel to Delhi as part of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a special package of central aid for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-ravaged Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and DK districts, he left for Delhi separately early on Sunday afternoon.Earlier in the day, Shivakumar called on Adichunchanagiri mutt seer Nirmalananda Swami and sought his blessings.

Why DKS the target
■ DKS camp is convinced he is being targeted for rubbing top BJP leadership on the wrong side.
■ Shivakumar foiled BJP’s alleged plans to poach Gujarat MLAs to ensure Ahmed Patel’s defeat  in RS election last year by moving them to a resort in Bengaluru. Victory of Patel, a close confidant of Sonia Gandhi, seen as big embarrassment for Modi and Shah
■ Shivakumar played key role in ensuring Yeddyurappa’s defeat in his floor test. He is being seen as main obstacle for BJP’s plans to lure some Congress MLAs to bring down coalition government

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
D K Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality