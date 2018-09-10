D K Shivakumar rushes to Delhi, to meet Congress legal eagles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress strongman and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar tried to put up a brave front on Sunday in the wake of speculations of Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing an FIR any time against him in the economic offences case. “I am clean, I am not a criminal. I have seen many a battle and will come out unscathed in this one too,” Shivakumar asserted before he left for New Delhi to discuss with his party high command and legal experts on his future course of action.

Referring to the speculations, he said, “I have not violated any law and have not received any notice from ED so far. I have no illegal assets. I have two houses in Delhi. I have come to Bengaluru to make it big in politics. I too am adept in playing political games. Politics in not football, it is chess.”

According to sources close to Shivakumar, he is expected to meet senior Congress leaders and legal experts within the party Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to seek advice.In the morning, he held discussions with his legal advisers and auditors amid reports of possible summons for questioning or even arrest in the case related to the seizure of `8.5 crore cash from four premises in Delhi during the August 2017 Income Tax raids.

Though Shivakumar was scheduled to travel to Delhi as part of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a special package of central aid for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-ravaged Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and DK districts, he left for Delhi separately early on Sunday afternoon.Earlier in the day, Shivakumar called on Adichunchanagiri mutt seer Nirmalananda Swami and sought his blessings.

Why DKS the target

■ DKS camp is convinced he is being targeted for rubbing top BJP leadership on the wrong side.

■ Shivakumar foiled BJP’s alleged plans to poach Gujarat MLAs to ensure Ahmed Patel’s defeat in RS election last year by moving them to a resort in Bengaluru. Victory of Patel, a close confidant of Sonia Gandhi, seen as big embarrassment for Modi and Shah

■ Shivakumar played key role in ensuring Yeddyurappa’s defeat in his floor test. He is being seen as main obstacle for BJP’s plans to lure some Congress MLAs to bring down coalition government