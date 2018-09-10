Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy to meet PM Narendra Modi today for flood relief funds

The delegation will meet the Prime Minister at 11.15 am on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a delegation of elected representatives from Karnataka to seek funds for rehabilitation for the regions ravaged by floods. Monday’s meeting will be the state’s second representation to the Centre seeking aid for Kodagu and other districts. The Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought Rs 2,000 crore as immediate relief. 

The all-party delegation will include former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly B S Yeddyurappa, opposition leader in Council Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha among others. 

The delegation will meet the Prime Minister at 11.15 am on Monday. The Karnataka government, in its initial estimates, has pegged the total losses due to floods at Rs 3,435.80 crores. The total assistance sought from the Union government currently stands at Rs 1,118.40 crore.

