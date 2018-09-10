Stingrays revisit Malpe beach; tourists warned

By Express News Service

UDUPI : The frothy waves of the sea at the Malpe beach are both welcoming and enticing. But it is not the right time to step into the sea. The chances are that tourists might get nipped by stingrays which have been swimming close to the shore since Saturday.About four tourists sustained stingray injuries on Saturday evening at the beach. So, tourists have been advised to stay away from this beach for one week at least. The sting causes pain for almost a day along with redness and oozing at the sting point. Malpe beach has been visited by stingrays for the last four-five years.

Three tourists from Bengaluru and one from Gujarat had to bear severe pain after being stung.

They were given first aid at the primary health centre in Malpe later. Life guards were seen warning people against stepping into the sea when this reporter visited the beach on Sunday afternoon. However, most of the tourists were still seen playing with the waves.

Virupaksha Perampalli, a tourist, said he did not know about the presence of stingrays in the beach. When lifeguard Naveen Karkera walked to the point and warned him against playing in the water, he adhered to his advice and called his daughter to come to the shore.

Naveen Karkera, one of the six life guards at Malpe beach told TNIE that many tourists who were from faraway places do not understand the risk involved in playing in the sea water when the stingrays are close to the shore. Though nets have been placed along the beach to prohibit entry for tourists into the water, they are often seen crossing it to play on the beach.