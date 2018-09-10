Home States Karnataka

Stingrays revisit Malpe beach; tourists warned

The frothy waves of the sea at the Malpe beach are both welcoming and enticing. But it is not the right time to step into the sea.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nets have been placed along Malpe beach, but many tourists do not pay heed

By Express News Service

UDUPI : The frothy waves of the sea at the Malpe beach are both welcoming and enticing. But it is not the right time to step into the sea. The chances are that tourists might get nipped by stingrays which have been swimming close to the shore since Saturday.About four tourists sustained stingray injuries on Saturday evening at the beach. So, tourists have been advised to stay away from this beach for one week at least.  The sting causes pain for almost a day along with redness and oozing at the sting point. Malpe beach has been visited by stingrays for the last four-five years.

Three tourists from Bengaluru and one from Gujarat had to bear severe pain after being stung. 
They were given first aid at the primary health centre in Malpe later.  Life guards were seen warning people against stepping into the sea when this reporter visited the beach on Sunday afternoon. However, most of the tourists were still seen playing with the waves. 

Virupaksha Perampalli, a tourist, said he did not know about the presence of stingrays in the beach.  When lifeguard Naveen Karkera walked to the point and warned him against playing in the water, he adhered to his advice and called his daughter to come to the shore.

Naveen Karkera, one of the six life guards at Malpe beach told TNIE that many tourists who were from faraway places do not understand the risk involved in playing in the sea water when the stingrays are close to the shore. Though nets have been placed along the beach to prohibit entry for tourists into the water, they are often seen crossing it to play on the beach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malpe beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality