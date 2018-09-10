Stray dogs maul girl to death in Kunigal

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: An eleven-year-old girl died after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Kunigal on Sunday. The deceased is Tejaswini, daughter of Gangadharaiah and Gangamma of Mavinakatte Palya. She was studying in Class 6 at a private school in Kunigal town.

Tejaswini

Since it was Sunday, the girl had been to a tank bund to collect mushrooms early in the morning. The stray dogs attacked her there and chewed off both her arms. Initially her parents thought she must be playing with her friends, but when she did not return for breakfast, they went in search off her and found her body near the tank bund.

The village falls under Kottagere gram panchayat. Locals claimed that the authorities concerned have failed to check the menace of stray dogs as the population has increased manifold over the years. The area also has many chicken centres and these shops throw the waste on the tank bed. The dogs usually go there to feast on chicken, observed the residents.Some people also suspected that it could be a leopard attack. But citing the autopsy report, the Kunigal police told The New Indian Express that the girl died in the dog attack. A case has been registered and investigation is on.