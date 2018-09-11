Home States Karnataka

Trapped by a bandh they weren’t aware of

The bandh caused inconvenience to thousands, especially senior citizens, many of whom were completely caught unawares of the bandh.  

Published: 11th September 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vishalamma, 70, (left) who came to Bengaluru from Tumakuru, had to spend an entire day at Kempegowda Bus Station due to the bandh on Monday| Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seventy-year-old Vishalamma came all the way to Bengaluru from Tumakuru to collect her monthly pension of  Rs 600 from the post office at Ramakrishna Nagar. Little did she know that she would be a victim of the bandh.  From morning till late afternoon, she spent more than seven hours on the benches at the platforms of Kempegowda Bus Station.  Vishalamma was not the only one. The bandh caused inconvenience to thousands, especially senior citizens, many of whom were completely caught unawares of the bandh.  

Vishalamma was a resident of Bengaluru till two months ago. As she was abandoned by her family, she shifted to Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where she works as a helper in the kitchen.   Under Sandhya Suraksha scheme, she is eligible for Rs 600 pension per mont. “After I shifted to Tumakuru, I am yet to shift my receiving post office to that place, I could not draw money for the last two months. Since I need money for medicines, I had to come to draw the money. I was told if I come early morning, there will be buses ... so I came at 8 am. But there are no buses,’’ she said.    

Nalamma (80) came from Puttaparthi after an eye surgery.  “We came by bus at 6 am without breakfast, and could not even take medicine. I have come to my daugther’s house to take one month’s rest. I had no idea of the bandh. The auto drivers are demanding more money, and we have to be here till evening,’’ she said.

Sanjay and Kalyani from West Bengal came looking for a job in Bengaluru. They got a job at a private firm at Jigani. “We paid `750 per person for the rail ticket and we left our place on Saturday. When we landed here, we got to know about the bandh. An auto driver demanded `900,’’ Kalyani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike