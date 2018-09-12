CM HD Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP for trying to destabilise government

By Express News Service

MYSURU, MANDYA: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. He alleged the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to pull down the government when the state is facing problems like floods and drought in more than 86 taluks .Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the BJP’s attempts will not yield any result nor will they succeed in their mission to install a BJP government.

Maintaining that he has no strategy to counter the BJP, he said developing the state is his only prime agenda and will continue with it. Claiming that he is in touch with Jarkiholi brothers and other MLAs of both the parties, he said the Congress leaders will try to address issues. He said there is no threat to his government.

On rumours about resignation of a few MLAs, the CM said it is not new and hinted that they will swing into action if the BJP succeeds in getting five MLAS resigned. “We can also get some BJP MLAs resigned,” he shot back. Expressing displeasure over media reports on separate meetings, he said they wanted to know the intention behind planting such stories and wondered who gave such baseless information to media houses.