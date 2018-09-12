Home States Karnataka

Video of woman being thrashed goes viral in Hubballi

 A video showing a woman being beaten up, reportedly shot in Hubballi on Sunday night, has gone viral, raising concerns over moral policing.

Published: 12th September 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A video showing a woman being beaten up, reportedly shot in Hubballi on Sunday night, has gone viral, raising concerns over moral policing. The woman in the video is said to be a resident of Kripa Nagar on Mantur Road here. Though the police admitted to have seen the video, they said that no complaint has been registered.  After the incident, a few local political leaders came to the woman’s rescue and asked her to shift from the area for her own safety.

The locals alleged that the woman was a drug dealer. Claiming that she was a lesbian, the residents alleged that she regularly used to bring women to her house and on the day the video was shot, she was caught with another woman in the act. 

They claimed that the family of the other girl was searching for her and they ended up in the house of the woman in the video. The other girls’ brothers and locals thrashed her after confining her in a room. Later, she was allowed to go, sources said.  

TAGS
Video of woman beaten up

