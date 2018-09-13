BJP high command advocates caution, hurried operation unlikely

Hemanth Kumar By

BENGALURU: The sudden hyper political action at BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa’s residence at Dollas’ Colony since the Jarkiholi brothers caused a ripple in Congress camp has triggered speculations of ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple the coalition government. While a section of the state BJP leadership is keen to seize the opportunity and make a decisive move, the party top brass in Delhi has preferred to tread cautiously and asked the state leadership not to intervene till the trouble in the coalition escalates to a point of no return.

Though the party rank and file is unanimous on the need to bring down the coalition government in the state to boost BJP’s performance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, the fresh memories of the botched effort just four months ago has made the party’s national leadership wary about one one try.

“Instructions from our national leadership are clear — no intervention in the trouble brewing in the camps of coalition partners Congress or JD(S). The party’s stand right now is to wait till the trouble precipitated by Jarkiholi brothers reaches a decisive phase.

There is a feeling that brothers are trying to bring BJP into the picture just as a tactic to pressurise the Congress high command to accede to their demands. The Jarkiholis are known for their self-centric politics. Any hurried move by BJP could backfire if Jarkiholi brothers succeed in forcing the Congress high command to address their grievances,” a BJP MP told The New Indian Express.

According to party sources, Yeddyurappa is said to have been advised not to make any move till the leaders who raise a banner of revolt in the coalition government come out with support of at least 20 MLAs.

“We want this government to collapse due to infighting. As an opposition party, we may fan the fire in the rival camp, but the party national leadership is against direct intervention to bringing down the government,” said BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar.

The party could also face similar dilemma if it succeeds in bringing down the coalition government. There are divergent views on whether to form an alternative government immediately or keep the house in suspended animation and face the Lok Sabha election under President’s rule.