Vijayapura rowdy cuts B-day cake with machete

Rowdy sheeter Tanveer Shanwale (right) celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A rowdy-sheeter celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete in the presence of his supporters recently. It came to light after he posted the photo on social media.

Tanveer Shanwale, who is facing criminal charges at Gandhi Chowk police station was one of the rowdy-sheeters paraded in the presence of Northern Range IGP Alok Kumar.

He celebrated his birthday within two weeks of the parade and the police called him on Wednesday to the station and seized the machete.

Two months ago, city BJP president had also celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a machete and later the police let him off with a warning.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikkam told, “We came to know about the incident in the morning hours today. Action will be initiated and the machete has already been seized. In following days, houses of rowdy sheeters will also be raided and illegal weapons will be seized.”