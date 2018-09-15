Home States Karnataka

Compulsory transfer: Collegiate edu dept receives 500 objections

According to a senior official from the department, all 500 objections have been filed only by 50 to 60 faculty members, even though there were 300 eligible lecturers for transfers.

15th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The state department of collegiate education has received over 500 objections for the recently notified ‘compulsory transfer’ for government degree college lecturers who have worked for more than 15 years in the same zone.

According to a senior official from the department, all 500 objections have been filed only by 50 to 60 faculty members, even though there were 300 eligible lecturers for transfers. These faculties have filed objections for beginning the process in the middle of the academic year.

“This shows that it is a lobby of teachers just to stop the transfer process,” says an official of the department.However, the department has sent all these objections to the government seeking clearance for the same to go ahead with the transfer process.

