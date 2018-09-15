Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress finds itself in an awkward position

The state Congress unit has been finding itself in an awkward position with the actions and statements of some of its ministers.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

Days after the usually low-profile Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi made headlines with his reported statement that he has the support of 15 MLAs, his ministerial colleague C Puttaranga Shetty on Friday made no secrete of his unhappiness about not being made vice president of the Dasara committee.  Shetty, who was apparently irked by the absence of his name and photo from the Dasara posters, walked out of a meeting.
Incidentally, Jarkiholi too had said he would approach Siddaramaiah to resolve his issue. Both have on many occasions said Siddramaiah is still their chief minister. This development has put Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in an embarrassing position.

They have not discussed their issues with Parameshwara or KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, according to sources.The Congress high command’s decision to have soft a approach towards JD(S) in the interest of the coalition government and to bring secular forces together ahead of the Lok Sabha polls has not gone down well in the rank and file of the party in the state.

