Karnataka: District judge awards death penalty to five in rape, murder cases

KOLAR: Five people, accused of crimes against women, including the accused in the murder of a 15-year-old student, were sentenced to death by hanging by the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge in the city on Saturday. The judge heard the case against Suresh Kumar (25), a contract labourer accused of murdering a Class 10th student, in a record 22 days and pronounced her judgement in the matter.

On 3rd August, the Malur police, headed by Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohini Katoch Sepat, had arrested Suresh Kumar for his role in the murder of the student, whose body was found under a railway bridge in Malur town around 5.30 PM on 1 August. The police had then filed a 207-page charge sheet in the case against Kumar on 23rd August with a list of 46 witnesses. Justice BS Rekha on Saturday handed down the strictest punishment possible for Kumar in her judgement.

The other case in which the judge delivered the death penalty involves a gang rape which took place on 28th May 2014 in which the accused Munikrishna, Narayanswamy, Anil Kumar and Krishna Murthy were convicted by Justice Rekha on Saturday. During the time of the judgement in both cases, the court hall of the judge was jam-packed as many people came to witness the judgement.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar SP Sepat said, "We have satisfaction in giving justice to the victim's family." Central Range Inspector General of Police B Dayananda praised the team for executing the arrest of Suresh Kumar within 2 days of the crime and for collecting all evidence to form a watertight case.