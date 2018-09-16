Another light aircraft lands in Kalaburagi, runway ‘okay’

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI : A seven-seat capacity aircraft landed at the Kalaburagi airport on Saturday and the pilot expressed ‘satisfaction’ about the runway.The light aircraft, in which CM H D Kumaraswamy had flown to Belagavi earlier in the day, arrived here to verify whether the runway is fit for flight operations and if he can land here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner N Venkateshkumar who received the crew of the aircraft told TNIE that the pilot expressed his satisfaction about the runway. This was the third aircraft to land at the airport. A Diamond DA-2 aircraft landed here on August 26, followed by a Diamond DA-40 plane half an hour later.“If everything goes as per plan, APFTC will start functioning in Kalaburagi by the end of this year or January next year”, he said.