Bengaluru: Mentally ill youth detained for undressing in public

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed at Shivananda Circle on Saturday after a youth undressed completely and walked on the road in front of oncoming vehicles and tried to open the doors of cars. The Hoysala police rushed there, detained him and took him to a nearby hospital. He hails from North East India. A senior police officer said the youth, aged about 18, started shouting and removing his clothes around 9.30 am.

“Then he began to stand before vehicles. Passersby alerted the police and Hoysala personnel reached the spot and took him in the vehicle to a nearby hospital. He is mentally disturbed and not in a condition to talk,” a police officer said. Then he was taken to the Home of Hope, an NGO at Doddagubi for further counselling.