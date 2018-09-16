Home States Karnataka

BJP asks ‘hit-and-run’ CM Kumaraswamy  to prove allegations

Three legislators of the BJP held a press conference on Saturday and flayed Kumaraswamy, calling him a “hit-and-run” chief minister for making false allegations time and again without proving any. 

Published: 16th September 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raising funds from the gambling, lottery and real estate mafia to bribe MLAs of the JD(S)-Congress coalition, the saffron party hit back challenging him to prove the charges. Three legislators of the BJP held a press conference on Saturday and flayed Kumaraswamy, calling him a “hit-and-run” chief minister for making false allegations time and again without proving any. 

Legislative Council member Ayanur Manjunath asked Kumaraswamy to prove the allegations or resign from his post. MLC N Ravikumar and MLA M P Renukacharya pointed out that Gandhinagar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao’s constituency, was the den of gambling 
mafia that the Chief Minister referred to. 

“You are the Chief Minister. You have all the power and the agencies under you. What stops you from ordering an inquiry if all of these mafias exist? Aren’t you embarrassed to acknowledge that mafia is running amok under your chief ministership?” asked Ravikumar. Defending the BJP against the allegation that it is indulging in horse trading, the legislators said the saffron party had never made a claim of having the support of Congress or JD(S) MLAs, but the coalition partners themselves had been giving out numbers. “They claim to have 10 BJP MLAs ready to join them.

We have made no such claims. Yet, they accuse BJP of attempting to lure their MLAs. The confusion in the government is the coalition’s own doing and our party has nothing to do with it,” said Manjunath. Reacting sharply to the BJP’s references of gambling mafia flourishing in his constituency, Dinesh Gundu Rao said kingpins of all mafias are in South Bengaluru. 

“The BJP is bent upon getting everything done with money. They want to take over the the BBMP as well as the government using money power. They have already started threatening independent corporators of the BBMP,” Rao said after holding a meeting with independent corporators in the run-up to the BBMP mayoral polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi