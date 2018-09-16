Don’t send loan recovery notices to farmers, Kumaraswamy tells banks

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday directed banks not to harass farmers by sending loan recovery notices. The government has announced waiver of farm loans availed from nationalised banks and cooperatives.“We had earlier discussed clearing `35,000 crore due to commercial banks in four instalments. But now, we will take measures to clear it by next July. Banks should cooperate with the government and not harass farmers,” the CM stated. The CM said that the loan waiver will not have any impact on the government’s programmes as the state’s financial position is ‘good’.

Meanwhile, the district administrations too have asked the banks not to send notices to farmers demanding repayment. In Vijayapura, the deputy commissioner has directed bank managers not to send any notices to farmers.Even after the state government said that it will waive farm loans up to `2 lakh availed from both cooperative and commercial banks, bank authorities have sent notice to many farmers in the district asking them to clear the debts. Fearing notices, more than five farmers in Vijayapura district have committed suicide.

On Friday, Anand B Takalaki, 35, a farmer from Kavalagi village of Basavana Bagewadi allegedly committed suicide after a bank sent him a notice asking him to repay the debts. His wife filed a complaint against the bank officials alleging that they are responsible for his death. He had borrowed `4 lakh from commercial and cooperative banks. Taking action on the complaint registered in the Kolhar police station, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay B Shettannanavar said further investigations are on.