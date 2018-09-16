Home States Karnataka

Don’t send loan recovery notices to farmers, Kumaraswamy tells banks

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday directed banks not to harass farmers by sending loan recovery notices.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday directed banks not to harass farmers by sending loan recovery notices. The government has announced waiver of farm loans availed from nationalised banks and cooperatives.“We had earlier discussed clearing `35,000 crore due to commercial banks in four instalments. But now, we will take measures to clear it by next July. Banks should cooperate with the government and not harass farmers,” the CM stated.  The CM said that the loan waiver will not have any impact on the government’s programmes as the state’s financial position is ‘good’.

Meanwhile, the district administrations too have asked the banks not to send notices to farmers demanding repayment. In Vijayapura, the deputy commissioner has directed bank managers not to send any notices to farmers.Even after the state government said that it will waive farm loans up to `2 lakh availed from both cooperative and commercial banks, bank authorities have sent notice to many farmers in the district asking them to clear the debts. Fearing notices, more than five farmers in Vijayapura district have committed suicide.

On Friday, Anand B Takalaki, 35, a farmer from Kavalagi village of Basavana Bagewadi allegedly committed suicide after a bank sent him a notice asking him to repay the debts. His wife filed a complaint against the bank officials alleging that they are responsible for his death. He had borrowed `4 lakh from commercial and cooperative banks. Taking action on the complaint registered in the Kolhar police station, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay B Shettannanavar said further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi