Just 1,200 procedures done under Arogya Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the last six months, only 1,200 medical procedures have been conducted under the state government’s health scheme ‘Arogya Karnataka’ since its inception. The District Health Department officials admit that the number of procedures conducted under the scheme is low. Many popular schemes such as Yeshaswini, which has become popular now, had faced similar problems in the initial days.

District Health Officer Dr R M Doddamani said the scheme is yet to reach the common man. He said 15 private hospitals have been empanelled with the scheme and these hospitals will get patients only through reference. “KIMS and district hospital are the main reference hospitals. The patients should go to private hospitals first and if services are unavailable, they will be referred to empanelled hospitals,” he said.