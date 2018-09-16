Two killed after speeding school bus rams bike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding school bus at Bidarakallu junction near Attibele on Saturday morning. The impact of the crash was such that the duo was flung into the air. The bike caught fire as the fuel tank broke open. The deceased are Manjunath (40) and his friend Srinath (24) both residents of T Hosahalli in Tamil Nadu, who were working in private companies in Anekal.

Police said the incident occurred around 7.30am when they were heading towards Anekal to reach their office. Manjunath was riding the bike and Srinath was riding pillion. Meanwhile, a speeding bus, which was heading towards Attibele to pick up students, crashed into the bike. The bus belongs to Narayana School and there were no kids inside the bus.

Passersby alerted Attibele police who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for the postmortem. Reckless driving of the school bus driver is blamed for the mishap. Soon after the accident, the driver fled from the spot. Police have gathered details from the school authorities to nab him. The bus was seized from the spot and further investigations are on.

Shekar, Srinath’s elder brother told Express, “My brother used to take public transport to his office everyday. But on Saturday, Manjunath offered to drop. He had joined work just five months ago and wanted to get married this year. The duo left home at 6.30am. When I called him, police picked up and informed me about the mishap.”