BJP’s CP Yogeshwar pressuring me to switch sides: Congress MLA Anil S Chikkamadu

When asked to reveal the identity of the other BJP leaders who were coercing him in this regard, Anil said he would disclose it at the appropriate time.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANDYA: With allegations of BJP resuming its infamous ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach MLAs from rival parties to topple the JD(S)-Congress government flying thick and fast, some MLAs from old Mysuru region have for the first time come out in the open alleging pressure tactics by the saffron party in its attempt to meet this end.

Anil S Chikkamadu, the newly-elected Congress MLA from HD Kote (ST reserved) constituency in the district on Sunday told reporters, “I am being pressured by former Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar and other leaders over the last 10 days to switch to their side. In return, I have been promised adequate funds to develop my constituency as also a ministerial berth if the BJP government comes to power in the state.”Anil hoped he would be given a JD(S) ticket to contest the elections after the death of his father, JD(S) MLA S Chikkamadu, but that wasn’t to be.

He crossed over to the Congress after the regional party satraps did not heed to his request. Strongly denying any intention to jump ship, Anil said, “They had made a similar offer soon after the conclusion of the assembly elections in May. The baiting tactics have resumed now. I will never accede to their overtures. The Congress means a lot to my family, as it is this party that gave me a ticket to contest the elections during turbulent times in our lives.”

When asked to reveal the identity of the other BJP leaders who were coercing him in this regard, Anil said, “I will disclose the names at an appropriate time.”Similarly, JD(S) MLA KC Annadani, who represents Malavalli (SC reserved) constituency in Mandya district, has also said that BJP leaders were trying to establish contact with him.

“I am no novice to fall prey to their devious tricks,” he told the media. “My loyalty is to Deve Gowda and family, and no bait of power can change that. It would be foolish to think of politics sans Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,” he added.

Chamarajanagar MP R Dhruvanarayan who buttressed the claims of his trusted aide Anil alleged that “some BJP leaders have extended a similar offer to another Congress MLA, C Puttaranga Shetty from Chamarajanagar, who is the Backward Classes Welfare Minister”.

Launching a scathing attack on the saffron party for indulging in horse-trading, Dhruvanarayan “recalled” a similar situation in the year 2008 when the BJP government led by B S Yeddyurappa “schemed” in the same way with the support of the “affluent Reddy brothers of Ballari”. “However, they will not succeed in their unethical plans, and the government will complete its five-year term,” he said.

‘It may be another Yogeeshwar’

Mysuru: Former Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar on Sunday rubbished the statements made by Congress MLA Anil S Chikkamadu as baseless. Speaking to Express, Yogeshwar said ‘The first and foremost I don’t know who is Anil Chikkamadu and also I have not even met him. He may have spoken to different Yogeshwar and has referred me instead. I don’t know anything about him. All are baseless’.

