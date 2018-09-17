Congress-JD(S) coalition government 100 per cent safe: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said there is no threat to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and it will complete the full five-year term.

Speaking to media persons after meeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Venugopal accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government. “The government is 100 per cent safe. We have full faith in our MLAs and none of them will quit the party,” he said and accused the BJP of trying to poach his party MLAs.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “BJP leaders are indulging in dirty politics and we will expose them. We have even filed a complaint with the Income Tax department.”The BJP, however, has rubbished the allegations and stated that it has nothing to do with the crisis in Congress.

Rao said all Congress MLAs are with the party. “All MLAs, including those from Ballari district, are in touch and there is no need to call them for meetings again and again,” he said, adding that the legislative party meeting will be called ahead of next month’s legislative council elections. The party had recently convened a meeting of MLAs from Ballari after they expressed displeasure over not being included in the ministry.

Rao said even in BBMP Mayor’s election, BJP is trying to come to power by getting support from independent members in the council. The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections are scheduled in the last week of this month and Congress-JD(S) are in power in BBMP with support from independent members.

‘BJP has nothing to do with crisis in government’

Arasikere: BJP is concerned with the internal crisis in the coalition government in the state and the party is not interested in taking political advantage of the situation, BJP state president and opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa said. The Shikaripura MLA said the allegations made by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy were politically motivated. Being the Chief Minister, he must refrain from airing irresponsible statements and think twice before targeting the opposition parties over any issue, he slammed.

Somashekar sets 48-hour deadline for CM

Arasikere: BJP’s Somashekar Jayaraj alias Gym Soma has set a 48-hour deadline to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove allegations made against him. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Somashekar said he will decide on the future course of action if the Chief Minister failed to give proper evidence to support his allegations. Kumaraswamy recently alleged that BJP leaders were trying to destabilise the coalition government using money generated by kingpins of real estates, hawala, gambling clubs and land developers.