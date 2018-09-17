Miscreants attack international athlete in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: International athlete Sulatha Kamath suffered several injuries, including a nose fracture, after being attacked by miscreants in Katpadi. Sulatha runs a food stall outside her home at Katpadi near Udupi.

Narrating the incident, Sulatha told Express that after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, three men arrived at her stall for omelette and tea at 3.30am on Thursday. Since her stall was shut, they rattled the gate of her house.

When Sulatha refused to serve them, one of them, Charan Kunder, a fisherman, smashed her face with a stone, and another, Deekshith, hit her with his hands. Sulatha recalls the two as her customers and one of them being rowdy.

The ruckus woke up her husband, son and daughter, who called the police. The two youths hurled abuses and threatened Sulatha’s family.

Police later said that none of the men was intoxicated. Marathoner Sulatha Kamath (65) had won gold and silver medals at the Singapore Master Athletics in 2006 and represented the country in 15 international events. However, all that she hopes now is to get back on her feet.