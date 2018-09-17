Untold tale of teacher who saved freedom fighter’s life, moved to Pakistan

Shreyas H S By

RAICHUR: Hyderabad-Karnataka region is observing seventieth liberation day today. Many are familiar with the freedom struggle of the people hailing from this region. However, a tale of a freedom fighter and his teacher has remained untold.

A teacher, Nazir Sab, who was working as a headmaster in a school run by Nizam in Raichur district, who moved to Pakistan after partition had saved the life of a freedom fighter, on whom, a Fatwa was issued by the Razakar militia in the name of Nizam. It was a Fatwa to slay the freedom fighter.

Kashi Rao Patel Vatgal, was proactive in liberation movement while he was pursuing SSLC in 1947. Patel was actively taking part in all the movements, which also landed him in prisons many times, recalled Venkatesh Patel Vatgal, son of Kashi Rao. During the Razakar movement, a conflict between freedom fighters and the military was at its high.

Venkatesh Patel said when the liberation movement was at peak, and Kashi Rao became noted by the militia, a Fatwa to slay him was issued. “However, my father did not know that fatwa was issued on him,” he added.

On one day in 1947, the headmaster of his Nizam-run government school, Nazir Sab visited Kashi Rao’s house and asked Kashi Rao to move to his house immediately. “Asking no questions, my father moved to his teacher’s place and stayed there,” Patel informed.

Patel said, Nazir Sab, who after partition shifted to Pakistan, was working for Nizam government. Nazir had invited trouble harbouring anti-state element in his house. But, Nazir Sab had a great love towards Kashi Rao and he understood the liberation movement of the people. Risking his own life, Nazir Sab saved Kashi Rao. “My father moved to his house after 10 days when the conflict subdued,” added Patel.