As crisis escalates, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi steps in to save Karnataka coalition government

BENGALURU/ BELAGAVI: The worsening crisis in Congress has now necessitated direct intervention from party president Rahul Gandhi. Even as the state leadership is making attempts to find an amicable solution, the high command has decided to step in to save the coalition government.

Rahul has called Satish Jarkiholi, MLA, to Delhi in an attempt to prevent the possible defection of some Congress MLAs to BJP, sources said.

On Monday, Congress leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi decided to go full throttle to stop the disgruntled legislators from leaving the party.

They were apparently concerned over the Jarkiholi brothers rocking the coalition and wary of BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its MLAs.

While former CM Siddaramaiah spoke to Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal asked Satish to rush to Delhi.

Speaking to TNIE, Satish said, “I will leave for Delhi, possibly on Wednesday. My visit is mainly to discuss the prevailing crisis with the party’s top leadership.”

He said his meeting has been fixed “in an attempt to find a lasting solution to the serious problems in the party.”

He said he was aware where the political crisis in the state was heading to, and that the high command would be briefed about it. Stating that attempts were being made by BJP to resort to another ‘Operation Lotus’ to hunt down the Congress MLAs, Satish said he would also discuss this issue. “In Bengaluru, I will not meet any leaders except for KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. Later, I will leave for Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh met Siddaramaiah and is said to have demanded that one more MLA from their community be made minister and ensure that D K Shivakumar did not interfere in Belagavi politics.

However, after the meeting, Ramesh said there is no need for him to quit. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too claimed that Jarkiholi brothers or other MLAs from Congress were not leaving the party.

Ramesh reportedly held two rounds of talks with Siddaramaiah. Many leaders, including MLAs Dr Sudhakar and Bhima Naik met Siddaramaiah and the latter is said to have asked them not to precipitate the crisis and assured them of taking up their concerns with the party high command.

MONDAY MELANGE:

■ Siddaramaiah holds talks with Ramesh Jarkiholi and other leaders, asks them not to precipitate crisis.

■ Satish Jarkiholi is summoned to New Delhi for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

■ BJP to wait & watch; BSY says since coalition has not been able to give stable govt, it won’t matter

if govt will survive or not.