Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As crisis in the state Congress continues to threaten the coalition government, Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao as well as AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal are meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes significance as the party is hit by internal crisis and the BJP is allegedly making attempts to poach MLAs. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, however, claimed that there is no crisis in the party and local leaders will resolve minor issues. “The meeting with the party president is only to discuss legislative council elections,” KC Venugopal told The New Indian Express. Elections to choose three MLCs are scheduled next month and Congress and JD(S) have decided to fight together. The council elections were necessitated after three MLCs resigned after they were elected as members of legislative assembly.

The party leaders also expected to discuss ministry expansion, which is likely to be done by this month end and also appointments to boards and corporations. The party hopes to placate some of the leaders, who are miffed over be being left out of the ministry.