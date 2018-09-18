Home States Karnataka

Congress likely to offer plum post to disgruntled leader Satish Jarkiholi

However, Jarkholi brothers seemed unrelenting on Monday as their talks with some top leaders of Congress, including Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on the day are believed to have failed.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Disgruntled Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, who will meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, said he was not sure of the directives the party high command will issue owing to the growing internal crisis in Karnataka.

Despite the stance by Jarkiholi brothers, sources in Congress told Express that both Satish and Ramesh have decided to obey AICC’s decision only if it fulfils their demand for some plum portfolios in the state cabinet for MLAs who are supporting them. Apart from this, Satish is expected to demand a good post in the party or cabinet. “Although it is difficult to accommodate both the Jarkiholi brothers in the cabinet as they hail from the same district, the party may offer some other important position to Satish. The Congress leadership in New Delhi is desperate to end the crisis in the state quickly to prevent the BJP from capitalising on it,’’ sources added.

However, Jarkholi brothers seemed unrelenting on Monday as their talks with some top leaders of Congress, including Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on the day are believed to have failed.

TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi Rahul Gandhi Congress

Comments

