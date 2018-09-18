Home States Karnataka

Congress tries to keep together MLAs; BJP says it will wait and watch

Current political crisis in the Congress and the stand to be taken by the party is likely to come up for discussion during the party MLAs meeting convened by the state unit president B S Yeddyurappa

Published: 18th September 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress and BJP flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress leaders were busy trying to keep their MLAs together, the opposition BJP claimed that it will only ‘wait-and-watch the developments’. The party is also preparing itself to step-in if the crisis results in the resignation of some MLAs from Congress.

Current political crisis in the Congress and the stand to be taken by the party is likely to come up for discussion during the party MLAs meeting convened by the state unit president B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday. Sources in the party said state BJP leaders have apprised the national leadership about the current developments and have been instructed by them to step-in only if the government collapses due to its own internal contradictions. “The high command has clearly instructed the state leaders not to make any efforts to destabilise the government, but see how it can take advantage of internal fights in the Congress party,” sources said.

The Congress has been accusing BJP, especially its state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, of making all-out attempts to topple the government by trying to poach its MLAs.Rubbishing Congress’ allegations, State BJP General Secretary and MLC Ravi Kumar said as a responsible opposition party, the BJP is watching the political developments in the state. Congress and JD (S) are making such allegations only out of desperation and by making baseless allegations against BJP, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has brought disrespect to the post he occupies, he said. “None of the BJP MLAs will even think of joining JD(S) as claimed by the CM,” he said.

“We will wait and watch and not do anything to destabilise the government,” the BJP leader said. Ravi Kumar said Wednesday’s meeting has been called to discuss political developments after the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MLA poaching BJP Comgress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo