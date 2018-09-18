Congress tries to keep together MLAs; BJP says it will wait and watch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress leaders were busy trying to keep their MLAs together, the opposition BJP claimed that it will only ‘wait-and-watch the developments’. The party is also preparing itself to step-in if the crisis results in the resignation of some MLAs from Congress.

Current political crisis in the Congress and the stand to be taken by the party is likely to come up for discussion during the party MLAs meeting convened by the state unit president B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday. Sources in the party said state BJP leaders have apprised the national leadership about the current developments and have been instructed by them to step-in only if the government collapses due to its own internal contradictions. “The high command has clearly instructed the state leaders not to make any efforts to destabilise the government, but see how it can take advantage of internal fights in the Congress party,” sources said.

The Congress has been accusing BJP, especially its state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, of making all-out attempts to topple the government by trying to poach its MLAs.Rubbishing Congress’ allegations, State BJP General Secretary and MLC Ravi Kumar said as a responsible opposition party, the BJP is watching the political developments in the state. Congress and JD (S) are making such allegations only out of desperation and by making baseless allegations against BJP, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has brought disrespect to the post he occupies, he said. “None of the BJP MLAs will even think of joining JD(S) as claimed by the CM,” he said.

“We will wait and watch and not do anything to destabilise the government,” the BJP leader said. Ravi Kumar said Wednesday’s meeting has been called to discuss political developments after the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi last month.