Government cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: In a major relief to citizens from soaring fuel prices, the state government on Monday slashed sales tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

The reduction in prices will come into force from September 18 (Tuesday). Currently, the sales tax on petrol and diesel is 32% and 21% respectively. On Monday, the petrol price was cut by 3.35% and diesel by 3.27%. Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy attacked the Union government “for not doing anything to minimise the burden on common man.” However, the government will review the revision in tax rates if there is a reduction of prices of petrol and diesel in the future.

In the maiden budget of the coalition government presented in July, Kumaraswamy had increased sales tax on petrol (from 30 to 32% - Rs 1.14 per litre) and diesel (from 19 to 21% - Rs 1.12 per litre) to raise funds for farm loan waiver and other welfare schemes. In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 82.80 and diesel Rs 74.21 per litre.