Government puts the brakes on bus fare hike in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday approved a hike in bus fares across the four state-owned bus corporations only to put it on hold a few hours later based on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s feedback.

One of the reasons for the hike, an average of 18%, given by the transport corporations was rising fuel prices.

The hike was supposed to come into effect from Monday midnight and would have affected lakhs who use the services of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

Transport Minister D C Thammanna told TNIE, “I have been saying that rates will be hiked for some time now as it is essential for corporations’ survival. The announcement was going to happen after Ganesh Chaturthi and we stuck to our timeline. The CM has now asked for another round of discussions before moving ahead with the fare hike and we will hold talks with him again.”

Transport Minister D C Thammanna also pointed out that the rollback was strictly temporary as the only other option to a fare hike was for the government to provide financial assistance to the corporations.

On Monday evening, the government announced the fare hike and officials were busy computing the per stage (2 km distance) change in fares when the CM’s office released a statement that the hikes had been withdrawn for now. “The CM has directed MD of KSRTC to withhold the travel fare hike immediately,” a statement from the CMO read.

The corporations had asked the government to sanction a fare hike citing a Rs 13-14 hike in the diesel price since the last fare hike in 2014 when the government had announced a hike of 7.96% on an average. This year, the hike sought was more than double the hike approved the last time. According to officials, the corporations were staring at losses to the tune of Rs 180 crore in the past four months owing to rising fuel prices.