Illegal quarrying becomes a threat to KRS reservoir in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Has illegal mining carried out in Baby Betta and neighboring village in Sriranagapatna- Pandavapura turned out to be a concern about safety of Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir?

This is evident as the revenue authorities had clamped three months prohibitory orders banning all form of quarrying and crushing in Baby Betta which is near KRS.

Srirangapatna DySP Vishwanath who has also conducted an inquiry has also confirmed rampant quarrying in villages in Chinnakurali hobli, Baby Betta Kaval, Anuganahalli and Kanambadi which have posed threat to ecology other than increasing pollution levels in villages falling in and around these quarries.

In his six page report to Mandya SP, he said increase in movement of heavy vehicles has damaged roads and he feared that it will lead to law and order problem. He has also observed that quarrying should be stopped in the interest of safety of the reservoirs as the tahsildar has banned and clamped prohibitory orders from October 10, 2017 to December 10, 2017. RTI activist Ravindra said the government should permanently ban quarrying in these areas for the safety of the reservoir .