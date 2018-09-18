Non-academic work a headache for government school teachers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government school teachers across the state are at their wits end with the non-academic works they have been asked to do as these are basically eating into their classroom time. So, they have requested the authorities to relieve them from this. They have submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner for Public Instructions and the Primary and Secondary Education Minister in this regard.

The teachers have been working as data entry operators and uploading students scholarship details online. This has been going on since the last 20 days, and teachers have been reportedly asked to work even on Sundays to complete the work within September 30.

All these years, parents had to apply for scholarships from the government on their own. This year, the CM has instructed the authorities reach the 100% target and enrol all eligible students at government and aided schools. So, the pressure was passed on to the teachers.

Following the government’s direction, teachers have asked the students to bring their parents to schools with necessary documents like Aadhaar card, income and cast certificates among others. But teachers are facing a tough time collecting and uploading details of many children as their parents do not have income certificates.

Karnataka State High School Assistant Teachers Association president H K Manjunath said, “This is real harassment for the teachers. We need to prepare the kids for the first term examinations which will begin this month end. When we all are busy doing this data operators work, how can we concentrate on academics and teaching.”

As the applications have to be uploaded online, the system will not accept if there is lack of even a single document, said Manjunath adding, “Most parents do not have income certificates which is mandatory to apply for scholarship. I request the government to outsource these kind of works and not harass us.”