Big haul of Reef Cod in Mangaluru fishing harbour; prices drop

Arockiaraj Johnbosco By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: In what is a new phenomenon as claimed by fishermen at Mangaluru fishing harbour, tonnes and tonnes of Reef Cod, locally known as Muru Meen, is landing at the harbour. From the usual catch of half to one tonne of haul per boat, it has bounced to 5, 10 and 20 tonnes of Reef Cods per boat. Too much of fish has resulted in the prices nosediving, leaving the community in a spot.

In the last six days, Mangaluru fishing harbour has been witnessing this scenario, says Mohammed Rafik, a boat owner at the fishing harbour. “It is something new for us to get so much of Muru Meen. When it used to land in reasonable volume, the price used to hover around Rs 60 to 100 per kg. Of late, the price is at rock bottom of Rs 20 to 30 sometimes even slipping to Rs 15 to 18 per kg”, he said.

Considering its market value, the reef cod is not used to be sent for fish meal processing but sold in markets. “We don’t have a choice now since there is too much of this fish in the harbour. The catch is sent to fish meal companies to make minced meat,” Rafik mentioned. Reef cod is one among the delicacies in the local restaurants. Earlier, Muru Meen fry would fetch a decent Rs 60 to 90 per fish. Even at State Bank fish market, the fish is still priced at Rs 100 per kilogram by the fish merchants. Fishermen leader Mohan Bengre said that last year, Finned Bulleye (locally known as Disco) landed in tonnes after fishing season started.