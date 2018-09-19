Home States Karnataka

BJP seeks probe into land encroachment allegations against HD Revanna’s family members

Published: 19th September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state BJP has demanded that the state government launch a probe into allegations of land encroachment against Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna’s family members.

Demanding that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy clarify his stand on the issue, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said the state government should take possession of the land.

Former Congress MLA and minister A Manju had alleged that 54.23 acres of land near Gowripura Somanahalli village in Hassan taluk was encroached in the name of Revanna’s son Prajwal and Kalamma, mother-in-law of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Commenting on the mode utilised to encroach the land, Ravikumar said the land was purchased in the name of a third person at a throwaway price and then transferred in the name of Prajwal and Kalamma. “Through this, they have set an example of how land could be encroached,” he said.

