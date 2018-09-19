Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi brothers angle for DyCM post, Congress drama shifts to Delhi

While Satish Jarkiholi himself told the media that the meeting with Kumaraswamy was fruitful, sources close to the Congress MLA suggest otherwise.

Published: 19th September 2018

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Representation for Ballari in the cabinet, another minister from the ST community, keeping DK Shivakumar out of Belagavi and Ballari and, more importantly, deputy chief minister’s post for Ramesh Jarkiholi, according to sources, are the demands made by the Jarkiholi brothers to end the crisis that is threatening the survival of the coalition government.

While Ramesh and his brother Satish have acknowledged that they have made the first two demands, they have denied seeking the deputy CM’s post or mentioning about Shivakumar. Sources close to the brothers, however, insist that Ramesh’s demand to the coalition is to match what the BJP has offered him -- deputy chief minister’s post.

Despite CM HD Kumaraswamy himself directly intervening (he met both Ramesh and Satish at a hotel in Bengaluru) to solve the crisis, sources suggest that pacifying the brothers will take more time. Meanwhile, taking the ongoing drama to Delhi, Satish Jarkiholi left for the national capital for a meeting with the Congress high command on Wednesday. Incidentally, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM G Parameshwara are also scheduled to meet AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. 

While Satish himself told the media that the meeting with Kumaraswamy was fruitful, sources close to the Congress MLA suggest otherwise. “The meeting held by Kumaraswamy to broker truce was insignificant. The Jarkiholi brothers will take a final call on whether to remain with the Congress or not after they meet Rahul,” a source said. While keeping Shivakumar away from Belagavi and Ballari politics is a priority for the duo and MLAs from Ballari, the offer made by BJP, according to sources, is lucrative enough for the brothers to demand the same from the Congress. 

The demand, however, is likely to put the Congress in a spot with the JD(S) as their coalition agreement had rejected the idea of two DyCMs. Unseating Parameshwara to accommodate Ramesh is expected to lead to more trouble, pushing the party into further crisis.Speaking to media after meeting CM, Satish  said there was no request for the DyCM’s post. “No such demands have been made. He (Ramesh) already has a portfolio,” he said. 

Despite the crisis, Congress leaders maintained that all was well and said Wednesday’s meeting in Delhi was to discuss Legislative Council polls. “Only Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and I are going to meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss bypolls to the Legislative Council,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao. He also said the final list of candidates can be expected by Thursday. But, Satish’s visit to Delhi at a time when three top leaders are also present there makes it evident that the political turmoil is likely to cloud the meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

At a time when speculations are rife that the Jarkiholi brothers are all set to cut off from the Congress, sources close to the family suggest that Ramesh’s dwindling financial status is one reason why he could switch over to the BJP. “Ramesh, after the assembly polls, has been facing financial difficulties and realises that he will not be able to gain anything from the Congress as long as it continues the coalition with the JD(S). To revive his financial status, he is keen to grab BJP’s offer without falling prey to Congress’ persuasions,” a source said.

