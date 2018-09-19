Karnataka: Block Educational Officer inspecting school cleans blocked toilet after others refuse to

Express News Service

KOLAR: It was a moment of embarrassment for teachers and staff of a Kannada Higher Primary School as the Bangarpet Block Educational Officer, visiting the school on an inspection, got busy with cleaning a blocked toilet as no one else was ready to do it.

On Wednesday, according to sources, the parents and villagers of Karamanahalli of Bangarpet Taluk brought to the notice of the Block Educational Officer (BEO) Kempaiah the unhygienic atmosphere in the school and also that the classrooms were not in good conditions.

Following the same, the BEO visited the school and class rooms, while checking the toilets he showed his displeasure as the toilet was blocked and unhygienic.

Then the Education Officer himself started cleaning the toilet while taking the teachers to task, he cleaned with the help of a brush and removed the block and flushed water.

Speaking to TNIE, he said it was unfortunate that the teachers and Anganawadi workers had not kept the school in a neat and clean manner. He had received a complaint that the girl students would go to their homes in the village for rest room breaks during the class hours.

Following the same he visited the school, the BEO also said that a show cause notice will be issued to the concerned over the same.