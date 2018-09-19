Karnataka: Somwarpet tehsildar attacked by sheltered villagers at relief centre

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Somwarpet tehsildar was on Tuesday night beaten up by villagers staying at relief centres in Kushalnagar. An FIR has now been filed by the tehsildar, who has identified two alleged attackers among many others.

The three relief centres in Kushalnagar – Valmiki Bhavan, Kushalnagar government hostel and Ambedkar Bhavan – have been making news for all the wrong reasons. While in the beginning, the villagers complained about lack of basic amenities, it was later solved by the interference from the district officials.

However, hell broke loose at Valmiki Bhavan on Tuesday night as villagers protested against the nodal

officer demanding immediate grant of bus passes and identity cards. Tehsildar P S Mahesh and Kushalnagar inspector Kyathegowda immediately visited the spot to bring the situation under control.

A group of villagers pelted stones at the tehsildar when he went to check the attendance register at the office. “It was group attack; however, I recognize two people – Sanjeev and Suresh – among the lot,” he stated in the FIR filed at Kushalnagar police station.

Following the attack, Mahesh was taken to Kushalnagar hospital for first aid and later shifted to district health hospital at Madikeri. He has suffered injuries on his forehead and the back of the head.

The relief centres in Kushalnagar were visited by Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner. “The attack is not justified. People should cultivate patience and no one should provoke attacks and take law into their hands,” said Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I.