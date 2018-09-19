Home States Karnataka

Non-availability of drug puts HIV positive pregnant women, babies at risk in Mysuru

It has been over one-and-a-half month since nevarapine, the drug prescribed for pregnant women and the newborn has gone out of stock at the hospitals here.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An HIV+ woman delivered a baby 11 days ago at a hospital in the city. More than the joy, what’s bothering her is the chances of the child also getting infected by the deadly virus. 

Not less than 25 women in different stages of pregnancy, stare at a similar risk, as it has been over one-and-a-half month since nevarapine, the drug prescribed for pregnant women and the newborn has gone out of stock at the hospitals here.

Meanwhile,  officials said, “National AIDS Control Organisation will restart supply in 15 days time. Majority are purchasing and using Nevarapine. I will check the problem in Mysuru. We received 1,000 bottles of Nevarapine from NACO on Tuesday evening. They will be dispatched to the antiretroviral centres immediately.”

