Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh dismisses charges of misusing Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the Central government is misusing agencies like Income-Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass Congress leaders. Singh’s statement came on a day when the ED registered a case against Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar.

“There is no truth in such charges as the CBI and ED will not harass anyone,” said the Home Minister, who was in the city to attend the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leaders have accused the Centre of misusing the agencies to harass political leaders from other parties.

They had even accused the BJP of using the agencies to destabilise the coalition government. “Stop making such allegations. It is not nice to make such allegations,” Singh said, when asked about allegations made by the Congress and JD(S) leaders.