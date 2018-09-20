Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy trying to poach our MLAs, claims BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reiterating his stance that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will not survive for long, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has asked his party MLAs and workers to be “prepared for any eventuality.” Speaking at a special BJP meeting at the city’s Palace Grounds on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa accused the coalition partners of trying to lure BJP MLAs to save the government.

He accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of trying to poach BJP MLAs to remain in power. “If the CM himself can stoop so low (of poaching BJP MLAs), it is clear how unstable the government is. It is unlikely that the state government will survive for long,” he said, referring to BJP MLA Subash Guttedar’s allegation that Kumaraswamy had approached him promising a ministerial berth.

Such overtures have been made to more than 10 BJP MLAs indicating Kumaraswamy’s desperation to save the government, Yeddyurappa added. The BJP Legislature Party has also empowered Yeddyurappa to take a call on the future course of action in case the squabble between the coalition partners — JD(S)-Congress — results in the fall of the government.