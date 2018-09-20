Land encroached by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s family worth Rs 3,000 crore: BS Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Claiming that land allegedly encroached by members of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s family is worth Rs 3,000 crore, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has demanded a probe into the issue.

BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa and Jagadish Shettar at the BJP state party meeting in Gayatri Vihar Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday; (right) also seen are BJP members and actresses Malavika Avinash and Shruti |Pandarinath B

Speaking at a special meeting of the state BJP at Palace Grounds in the city on Wednesday, he questioned the Chief Minister’s silence over the alleged encroachment.

“While Kumaraswamy has not said anything about the case, Public Works Department minister H D Revanna has taken the case very lightly,” he said.

Former Congress MLA and minister A Manju had recently filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district, alleging that the land was illegally encroached. If the DC does not take any action, then BJP will hit the streets and hold protests across the state, Yeddyurappa said.