Rahul Gandhi asks Karnataka Congress unit to set house in order

With Rahul making it clear that it will not allow disruptions to the coalition government, Jarkiholi brothers are likely to be forced to take one step back.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo| EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: With Karnataka’s Congress crisis reaching the high command, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked state leaders to do everything in their capacity to set the house in order. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and DyCM G Parameshwara have been entrusted with the responsibility of finding a solution to the ongoing tussle in the party.

Expressing disappointment over dissent being allowed to reach feverish levels, the high command has asked the leaders to take everybody along to ensure that the JD(S)-Congress coalition faces no threat. With Rahul making it clear that it will not allow disruptions to the coalition government, Jarkiholi brothers are likely to be forced to take one step back. Ramesh visiting minister D K Shivakumar at a hospital on Wednesday evening is being looked at as an indication that the brothers are willing to give in too.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah along with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal met Rahul in the evening to discuss the political turmoil. Rahul is said to have told them the government cannot fail at any cost given the LS polls and has asked them to take all MLAs into confidence.

