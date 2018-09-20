Home States Karnataka

Six-member badminton team visits 21 nations by road

The badminton players felicitated Raghuram N, Additional Drugs Controller and Niranjan Patil, Circle Police Inspector for their feat.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Badminton players of Belgaum Club celebrated their friends’ successful journey — World on Wheels (WOW) — of 21 countries by road under the global warming awareness theme. The six-member team completed the journey travelling in two cars.

The badminton players felicitated Raghuram N, Additional Drugs Controller and Niranjan Patil, Circle Police Inspector for their feat. They had planned the journey almost six months ago and now it is a dream come true.

A photo exhibition of the journey will be held from September 31 to October 2 at Mahaveer Bhavan.
The team members visited UAE-Dubai; Iran-Hormuz Island, BandarAbbas, Yazd, Isfahan, Tehran; Turkmenistan-Ashgabat, Mary; Uzbekistan-Bukhara, Tashkent, Samarkand; Tajikistan-Dushanbe, Kyrgyzstan-Osh, Bishkek; Kazakhstan-Almaty, Astana; Russia-Ufa, Kazan, Moscow, St Petersburg; Finland-Helsinki; Estonia-Tallin; Latvia-Riga; Lithuania-Vilnius, Poland-Warsaw, Krakow, Auschwitz; Germany-Berlin, Munich; Austria-Salzburg, Innsbruck; Lichtenstein-Vaduz, Triesen, Malbun; Switzerland-Zürich, Lucerne, Beatenberg,Interlaken, Geneva; France-Paris, Le Havre; Luxembourg; and Netherlands-Amsterdam and Belgium-Brussels. The vehicles — Innova and Mahindra XUV 500 were shipped back to India from Le Havre Port, France.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belgaum Club Badminton players Road trip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina