Six-member badminton team visits 21 nations by road

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Badminton players of Belgaum Club celebrated their friends’ successful journey — World on Wheels (WOW) — of 21 countries by road under the global warming awareness theme. The six-member team completed the journey travelling in two cars.

The badminton players felicitated Raghuram N, Additional Drugs Controller and Niranjan Patil, Circle Police Inspector for their feat. They had planned the journey almost six months ago and now it is a dream come true.

A photo exhibition of the journey will be held from September 31 to October 2 at Mahaveer Bhavan.

The team members visited UAE-Dubai; Iran-Hormuz Island, BandarAbbas, Yazd, Isfahan, Tehran; Turkmenistan-Ashgabat, Mary; Uzbekistan-Bukhara, Tashkent, Samarkand; Tajikistan-Dushanbe, Kyrgyzstan-Osh, Bishkek; Kazakhstan-Almaty, Astana; Russia-Ufa, Kazan, Moscow, St Petersburg; Finland-Helsinki; Estonia-Tallin; Latvia-Riga; Lithuania-Vilnius, Poland-Warsaw, Krakow, Auschwitz; Germany-Berlin, Munich; Austria-Salzburg, Innsbruck; Lichtenstein-Vaduz, Triesen, Malbun; Switzerland-Zürich, Lucerne, Beatenberg,Interlaken, Geneva; France-Paris, Le Havre; Luxembourg; and Netherlands-Amsterdam and Belgium-Brussels. The vehicles — Innova and Mahindra XUV 500 were shipped back to India from Le Havre Port, France.