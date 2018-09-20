This government won’t fall even if I am jailed: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Hours after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked him over alleged hawala deals, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar reacted saying, “The coalition government will not fall even if I am jailed. BJP’s dream to form the government will remain a daydream.” On BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa’s statement that he would be arrested soon, Shivakumar said, “Why will they (ED) arrest me? I have not indulged in illegal financial transactions.I have not received any notice from ED. I have faith in the legal system. I am not a coward and will not run away from the challenge.”

Congress leaders have rubbished BJP’s allegations that Karnataka has become ATM for the party high command. Earlier, Patra accused the Congress of raising crores for party fund through “fraudulent hawala” transactions of Shivakumar. He threatened to reveal the ‘money trail’ in the money laundering case being probed by ED against Shivakumar.

Government will fall on its own: Limbavali

BJP general secretary Aravind Limbavali told reporters that the government will fall on its own without any outside intervention. “There is instability in the state. BJP has not, and will not, attempt to bring down the government,” he added.

Till yesterday, the government faced the problem of Jarkiholi brothers, while it is embroiled in minister D K Shivakumar’s crisis now, he said. “When the troubleshooter of the government himself is in trouble, it is clear that the government will fall,” he said. On allegations levelled by Congress and JD(S) that central agencies have been misused, he said it was shocking that the two parties were pointing fingers at the Centre.