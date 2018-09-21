14 year old killed, 33 injured in building collapse

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A fourteen-year-old girl was killed and 33 persons injured when an old building they were standing on collapsed at Hospet in Ballari district.

The incident occurred at Chithvadgi layout in Hospet in Ballari district where the people had gathered to watch an early morning procession for Moharram. The building caved in, killing a 14-year-old girl identified as Usha. According to police 33 persons were injured in the mishap.

The people gathered there acted swiftly and shifted the injured to the hospital by helping them out of the rubble. This immediate action according to the local police saved several people and thus averted a major loss of life.

However, the condition of five persons is said to be critical. They have been admitted to the hospital.

The Chiavari police, which rushed to the spot, helped in clearing the debris and in shifting the injured. Deputy Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar and Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan inspected the spot as well and visited the hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are on.