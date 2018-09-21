Areca to be used in rasam and chutney powder

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even as growers are apprehensive about the ‘future’ of areca in the wake of its perceived ‘carcinogenic’ nature, its newly invented alternative uses in ‘rasam powder’ and ‘chutney powder’ have given a ray of hope. “The two products made of areca are of daily use in the kitchen and they may witness more demand from the people in coming days,” hoped Raghavendra, who invented the alternative uses.

Raghavendra is an employee of Shivamogga Areca Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) and hails from Sringeri.

He said: “After understanding that there is a need for alternative uses of areca in the present day context, I thought of making a new kind of product out of it. This resulted in making ‘rasam powder’ made of areca and chilli. For chutney powder, areca needs to be powdered along with chilli and dried coconut.”

Raghavendra has installed a machine that powders areca and it is mixed with chilli for rasam powder while it is mixed with dried coconut for chatnipudi. The uniqueness of these products is that they last long.

To a question, Raghavendra said: “In the coming days, I hope to get a patent for these two produces.” Raghavendra also got permission from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India).

He is introducing these two products primarily in those areas where areca is grown. He went to Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere where different areca societies invited him to display and sell his products.

