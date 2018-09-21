Congress may give leeway to Jarkiholi brothers in Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the Congress high command keen on resolving the political crisis in Karnataka before it begins to dent the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, the Jarkiholi brothers may succeed in getting the party to yield to at least one of their demands. Sources in the Congress suggest that despite strong opposition by three MLAs of Ballari, B Nagendra, who the Jarkiholis are lobbying for, may after all be considered for the state cabinet.

With this, the Congress hopes to solve the impasse threatening to shake the H D Kumaraswamy government. A series of meetings that Satish Jarkiholi held since Wednesday in New Delhi has given the party as well as the Belagavi legislators the confidence that an amicable solution is possible albeit with a few adjustments.

Satish, who met Siddaramaiah late on Wednesday night, is also said to have met General Secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday. According to sources close to the legislator, he has asked for an MLA from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to be inducted into the state cabinet. Satish has also placed a request for enough ST representation across boards and corporations. Despite the ongoing lobby from senior Congress MLAs from Ballari against having B Nagendra, Ballari MLA from ST community in the cabinet, Satish has insisted on his induction during his meeting with the AICC leaders.

Ballari Congress MLAs Bheema Naik, Tukaram and Ganesh were in Delhi on Wednesday to voice their opinions. While the central leadership has assured that it has taken serious note of their appeal, it seems to be impossible for the leadership to avoid the induction of Nagendra into the cabinet. The high command is treading a careful path between D K Shivakumar and the Jarkiholi brothers and has entrusted the responsibility of maintaining balance to the state leaders.

During his meeting with Venugopal, Jarkiholi is said to have raised instances of Shivakumar’s meddling in Belagavi district affairs. Satish is also said to have highlighted how Ramesh was rendered powerless despite being minister in-charge of Belagavi district. The brothers have appealed to the high command to send across a message to Shivakumar to stay out of the district’s affairs.