Dalit bonded labour assaulted in Mysuru for not repaying debts 

Nagesh who came to know that Janakamma’s whereabouts arrived in the village along with his supporters and assaulted her and her family members.

MYSURU: A Dalit women serving as bonded labour was assaulted and forcible taken in a vehicle by her landlord and former Maddur APMC president Nagesh for not paying the debts.Janakamma (35), a native of Tamil Nadu, served along with her husband as bonded labourer for 16 years after taking a loan of Rs 50,000. After the demise of her husband Chinna Thambi, Janakamma moved with her two children to Bekkehale village in Koppa hobli.

Nagesh who came to know that Janakamma’s whereabouts arrived in the village along with his supporters and assaulted her and her family members.  As the video footage of Nagesh’s highhandedness and kidnap bid went viral on social media, fearing action, the latter released Janakamma. 

