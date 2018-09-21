KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao blames media for 'misreporting' current political situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday came under severe fire from journalists after he accused the media of misreporting the current political situation. “Media also has the responsibility of telecasting the truth. We will have to question a few media houses what their intention is. Are you also part of a political party’s conspiracy to bring down the government?” Rao asked. He was referring to select media reporting that MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) were being taken by the BJP to resorts in Mumbai.

Rao said that the party will contemplate action including defamation suit against media houses that indulge in biased reportage. Journalists at the press conference cornered Rao for his media bashing. Scribes pointed out that his own party men had been feeding information that Rao was deeming “misreporting”.

Journalists lashed out at Rao for villainising the media when his own legislators like MTB Nagaraj had come on record to threaten to quit the party if not inducted into the cabinet.

Journalists accused Congress legislators of misguiding the media with contradictory statements in public and private. Rao had to pacify journalists who continued to attack him with questions but reiterated his allegation against select media houses.

“My serious allegation is that a few channels are acting like the BJP’s spokespersons. Let them be neutral else we will have to consider filing defamation cases. Deliberately defaming a party is not acceptable. ,” Rao said.