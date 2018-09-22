Congress, JD(S) devise strategies to save government, counter BJP in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy went ballistic at the BJP, accusing its leadership of trying to poach Congress and JD(S) MLAs by even ‘using military force’, the coalition partners held a brainstorming session to discuss strategies to save the government.

Apprehending renewed efforts by the BJP to destabilise the government, with the Raj Bhavan playing a role, coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy have decided to checkmate the BJP by employing all means that could now include a role for even the Assembly Speaker.

At an impromtu meeting with the CM at his residence here, Siddaramaiah conveyed that the coalition partners should be ready to give BJP a taste of its own medicine and simultaneously win the confidence of the legislators of the ruling combine instead of attempting to police them.

Former CM Siddaramaiah seeing off Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy after a

meeting at the former’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

The meeting was convened after state Congress leaders met AICC chief Rahul Gandhi earlier this week. With clear directions that their flock should be together, Friday’s meeting was the first step towards setting the house in order, this time with more emphasis on JD(S) putting in more effort. KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president Eshwar Khandre, DyCM G Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar were also part of the meeting.

While the agenda of the meeting was to mark the beginning of better coordination between the two parties, sources suggested Siddaramaiah was straightforward in asking Kumaraswamy to put in more effort and work with Congress if he wants his government to run smoothly.

Confident no MLA will leave Congress: Khandre

Taking note of BJP’s moves to hit the road to build public opinion against Kumaraswamy’s call for public rebellion against Yeddyurappa and threats to dig deep into the alleged corruption cases against Kumaraswamy, the coalition leaders reportedly deliberated on ways to expose the past shady deeds of BJP leaders.The need to take the attack against BJP to the masses was also stressed.

BJP’s move to seek Governor Vajubhai Vala’s intervention to prosecute Kumaraswamy over his call for rebellion, which BJP sees as an act of sedition, has been viewed seriously by the coalition partners and the response was swift.

Losing no time, in a counter move, JD(S) approached Speaker Ramesh Kumar with a letter seeking immediate action to foil BJP’s alleged moves to lure Congress and JD(S) MLAs with inducements and coercion.

Siddaramaiah, during his interaction with Kumaraswamy, pointed out to lack of communication as the key issue bothering legislators. He has asked the CM to direct JD(S) ministers to be more accommodative of Congress MLAs and has assured the same from his partymen too.

“Discussions were held on how to thwart the BJP’s attempts to destabilise the government. Development works in districts were also discussed. We are confident that not a single legislator will leave the party, no matter what he is being lured with,” said Eshwar Khandre.

“There is no denying that issues with regard to works in districts are bothering legislators and it was taken up at the meeting. It was conveyed that the opinion of the MLAs concerned should be given priority. The CM has agreed that some district in-charge ministers who are not taking MLAs into confidence should be advised to take them along,” said a source privy to the closed-door discussions.

Kumaraswamy has been apprised that despite not having the numbers, BJP has been successful in creating an atmosphere of threat to the coalition government.“Such an atmosphere is also affecting the bureaucracy and morale of ministers,” said a Congress leader.