Cops wait to take former Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice Chancellor into custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Belagavi Crime Branch police are waiting for former Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi Professor H Maheshappa to reply to a notice and take him into custody.

In a fresh case filed by VTU a month ago before the Belagavi Crime Branch police about misappropriation of funds and misuse of power by the then VC, registrar, special officer and resident engineer, the police have filed an FIR and issued notices to all four of them. As the then special officer Yogananda is named as number one in the FIR, the police arrested him on Thursday after getting a tip-off that he was at the university campus in Belagavi.

However, the investigation officers are waiting for the other three, including H Maheshappa, to respond to the notice issued to them.Talking about it, a senior police officer said, “If they don’t reply to the notice on time, we will send our people to arrest them.” As many as three cases filed by VTU against the former VC H Maheshappa at various police stations in Belagavi division for cheating and misappropriation of funds and power.

However, in a fresh case was filed a month ago, an FIR has been lodged and notices were issued. This FIR was lodged in connection with the misuse of `15 crore in setting up of laboratory facilities at Belagavi and Gulbarga campus.