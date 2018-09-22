Home States Karnataka

Cops wait to take former Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice Chancellor into custody

In a fresh case filed by VTU a month ago before the Belagavi Crime Branch police about misappropriation of funds and misuse of power by the then VC, registrar, special officer and resident engineer, t

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Belagavi Crime Branch police are waiting for former Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi Professor H Maheshappa to reply to a notice and take him into custody.

In a fresh case filed by VTU a month ago before the Belagavi Crime Branch police about misappropriation of funds and misuse of power by the then VC, registrar, special officer and resident engineer, the police have filed an FIR and issued notices to all four of them. As the then special officer Yogananda is named as number one in the FIR, the police arrested him on Thursday after getting a tip-off that he was at the university campus in Belagavi.

However, the investigation officers are waiting for the other three, including H Maheshappa, to respond to the notice issued to them.Talking about it, a senior police officer said, “If they don’t reply to the notice on time, we will send our people to arrest them.” As many as three cases filed by VTU against the former VC H Maheshappa at various police stations in Belagavi division for cheating and misappropriation of funds and power.

However, in a fresh case was filed a month ago, an FIR has been lodged and notices were issued. This FIR was lodged in connection with the misuse of `15 crore in setting up of laboratory facilities at Belagavi and Gulbarga campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice Chancellor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash