Home States Karnataka

JD(S) to hold parliamentary party meeting in Hassan

District Minister HD Revanna said Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and party supremo H D Deve Gowda will chair the meeting to be held at a resort on the outskirts of Hassan.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Amid speculations over coalition government falling apart, JD(S) has decided to hold JD(S) parliamentary party meeting in Hassan on Saturday evening.

Revanna said Ministers, MLAs and MLCs have been directed to attend the meeting without fail. He said important issues related to the recent controversial verbal duel between Kumaraswamy and opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa, candidature and the political strategies to tackle the opposition will be discussed.

